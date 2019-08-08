|
|
John Joseph Murphy IV "Jack"
03/27/1941 - 07/02/2019Jack, a lifelong San Franciscan, was born at Saint Mary's Hospital to the late John Joseph Murphy and Ruth Eleanor Murphy. He was a caring brother of Joan Eleanor Roberts, who predeceased him. He has three children, Johanna Marie Murphy, Jennifer Anne Murphy, and John Joseph Murphy V. He was married to Leslie Anne Murphy. He is the stepfather of Sharlene E. Dillon. He has five grandchildren, Jessica Ann Mauricio, Cameron Murphy Mauricio, Molly Catherine Murphy, John Joseph Murphy VI and Michael Dillon. As well as a great-grandfather to Antonio Norberto Ramos and Angel Gabriel Ramos. He was the loving nephew of Mary Agnes Stecher, who predeceased him.
He was educated at St. Anne of the Sunset Grammar School (1955), Sacred Heart High School (1959), University of San Francisco (1963) and the University Of San Francisco School Of Law (1966). He was a member of the State Bar of California, the American Board of Trial Advocates, (ABOTA); he was an officer in the 46th Special Forces Company (ABN) Association, and a life member of American Mensa. He was a long-time member of the Olympic Club.
Jack practiced civil litigation since 1966 throughout the West Coast and the central valley of California specializing in condemnation and personal injury matters. He was known and respected for his love of his Roman Catholic faith, his love of country, family and friends, his intelligence, his generosity and humor. He was most proud of his Irish-Catholic heritage and the education that it provided to him. His love of his country, his religion and his family was without reservation.
He was the owner of thoroughbred race horses, a San Francisco Bay sailboat racer and a major league sports fan. He was a world traveler, his favorite destinations being Western Europe and South Asia. His nine years of employment, through high school, college and law school in the newsroom of the San Francisco Examiner where he was a San Francisco/Oakland Newspaper Guild shop steward honed his perception and established his worldly outlook in all matters.
He leaves his loving family, many lifetime and loyal friends. He will always be remembered for his characteristics of honor, unselfishness, keen wit and generosity. He also leaves his many grammar and high school friends with whom he maintained contact as well as many college and law school lifelong friends. He treated his many and varied legal clients as family, for which they were most grateful.
Jack has requested any memorial donations be made to Immaculate Conception Chapel, 3255 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA 94110, and GEVA Equine Retirement Horse Foundation, PO Box 2101, Glen Ellen, CA
94542.
A mass followed by a reception will be celebrated at St. Anne's Catholic Church at 850 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 1:00PM.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019