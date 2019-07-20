Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary
6715 Leesburg Pl
Stockton, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kerrisk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Sean" Kerrisk


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Sean" Kerrisk Obituary
John "Sean" Anthony Kerrisk

November 17, 1943 - July 16, 2019

Sean passed away peacefully in his home in Stockton surrounded by his loving family on July 16, 2019. Sean leaves behind his wife, Lena (Comiskey) Kerrisk; daughter Erin Mullan; sons Sean, TJ (Elizabeth), Pat (Kathy); three loving grandchildren, Rebecca, Jak and Patrick; his sisters Mary Kenneally, Helen Leane, Joan Healy, Ann Dunne, Bridget West; his brothers Joe Kerrisk and Jerry Kerrisk. He's reunited with his parents, Timothy and Hannah and his brother Eugene. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Prostate Cancer Foundation or a . A Funeral Mass will be held at Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 6715 Leesburg Pl., Stockton, CA 95207 on Friday, July 26th at 10am.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.