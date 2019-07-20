|
John "Sean" Anthony Kerrisk
November 17, 1943 - July 16, 2019Sean passed away peacefully in his home in Stockton surrounded by his loving family on July 16, 2019. Sean leaves behind his wife, Lena (Comiskey) Kerrisk; daughter Erin Mullan; sons Sean, TJ (Elizabeth), Pat (Kathy); three loving grandchildren, Rebecca, Jak and Patrick; his sisters Mary Kenneally, Helen Leane, Joan Healy, Ann Dunne, Bridget West; his brothers Joe Kerrisk and Jerry Kerrisk. He's reunited with his parents, Timothy and Hannah and his brother Eugene. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Prostate Cancer Foundation or a . A Funeral Mass will be held at Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 6715 Leesburg Pl., Stockton, CA 95207 on Friday, July 26th at 10am.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019