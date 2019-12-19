|
John Alfred KilkearyJohn Alfred Kilkeary - beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend - passed away on Tuesday, December 17. He is survived by his son, Michael; daughter and son-in-law, Deidre and Gary Watson; daughter and son-in law, Maureen and Derek Noonburg; and grandson, Patrick.
Preceded in death by his parents, John Joseph Kilkeary and Gertrude Catherine (Daly); his wife, Colleen Shannon Kilkeary; his son, Patrick Joseph; and his sister, Edith.
Born in 1932 in Huntington, New York, he went to Vermont for college, and then to Germany with the Air Force. He met Colleen in Germany, and they married and lived in New York before moving to San Francisco in the early 1960s. They settled permanently in Daly City just after the birth of their fourth child.
His dedication was evident – lifelong Catholic, husband of 55 years, 49er faithful dating back to Kezar days, ULLICO employee for over 40 years, and proud father and grandfather always. Generous, charming, and funny, John loved laughing and sharing meals and stories with family and friends. Ever surrounded by books, newspapers, and magazines, he regularly tore out articles and sent them to friends and family to let them know they were in his thoughts.
Just as John will be forever be in ours.
Friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 21, 11:00am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 700 Oddstad Blvd., Pacifica, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Second Harvest Food Bank at https://www.shfb.org
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019