John Gilbert "Killer" KilpackJohn Gilbert "Killer" Kilpack passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the age of 58.
Born at Langley Air Force Base on February 17, 1962, to Mary Carolyn Davies Kilpack, and the late William Martin Kilpack, both of Portland, OR.
As his beloved father served a lifelong commitment to the U.S. Military, John grew up in Japan, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Petaluma, before settling in Santa Rosa in 1973.
As a young player and coach, John excelled in soccer, playing goalie, and became a lifelong devoted fan.
At Montgomery High, John appeared in musical theater and developed a deep love of the stage. With a degree in sound engineering, John moved to San Francisco in 1982 and began a long and happy career as a member of IATSE Local 16.
Considered a true talent in follow-spot lighting, John worked rock concerts, film, and corporate gigs. A veteran of the San Francisco Opera and the San Francisco Ballet, John dedicated 36 years to the stage. Its countless performers, musicians, costumers, makeup artists and crew, were loved by him and considered family.
In addition, John proudly served as Vice President of Sal Beressi Fabrics from 2004-2018.
Gifted with a relentless sense of humor, John brought laughter and life everywhere he went, even on the darkest days. He was our gentle bear, who always sided with the underdog and defended the weak and the vulnerable. There was no man with a bigger heart.
He leaves to mourn his passing, his adoring, charming wife, Heather, from San Francisco, his three outstanding cats, his sprightly, loving mother, Mary Kilpack of Fresno, sister Carolyn Kilpack of Fresno, and brother Michael of Long Beach. In addition, he loved his dear uncle William Davies of Sacramento, cousin Ron Waltman (Caren) from Virginia, cousin Coleen Tharp of Santa Cruz, and her two sons. He is preceded in death by his father William Martin Kilpack and aunt Penny Davies.
John will be truly missed by the inexplicable number of folks in wife Heather's family; all of whom sidled up to him at one point or another to congratulate him on his bravery for marrying into the family.
He also leaves to mourn his loss his Union Brothers, Lower Haight'ers, drinking buddies, and assorted ne'er-do-wells he met along the way.
Due to Covid-19 quarantine, John's memorial service will be held at a later date at the Bayview Boat Club. We promise to behave this time, and the police won't have to show up.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020