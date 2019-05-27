Resources More Obituaries for John Kinch Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Kinch

Obituary Condolences Flowers John W. Kinch May 4, 1931- May 12, 2019 On May 12th, Dr. John Willard Kinch passed away peacefully in his San Francisco home surrounded by loved ones. He had just celebrated his 88th birthday with champagne and chocolate cake. John leaves behind his loving wife Mary Bennion; proud children Sally, Linda, Carol, Cathy, David and Lucas; ten grandchildren Keith, Rachel, Josiah, Micah, Ana, Taylor, Lucy, June, Jasper, and Nina; and his brother Robert.



John was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1931 to Carrie Alger and Francis Kinch. John cherished his relationship with his fun loving, protective older sister, Genevieve. In one of her letters, his mother described him as kind, considerate and thoughtful. In the early 1950s, he served in the Korean War, which provided the means to pursue his education.



In 1959 John earned a Doctorate of Philosophy from University of Washington. After teaching for 35 years, John was honored to be a Professor Emeritus of Sociology at San Francisco State University. Throughout his career and life he was a staunch advocate for social justice and equality. In 1965 during the Civil Rights Movement, John and a group of his students traveled to Selma, Alabama to organize the Selma Emergency Relief Service to take care of families that had been denied aide as a punishment for participating in voter registration demonstrations.



John had so many interests it was hard to keep up with him. He spent years running every Sunday with the Dolphin South End Runners Club. He loved to hike, camp, and travel. His hobbies included painting, birding, needlepoint, woodworking, photography, genealogy, gardening, and reading poetry and novels. His family has fond memories of him stitching needlepoint while he watched the 49ers on Sunday football.



Most of us know John for his vibrant photography. He was always very proud to display his work at the local coffee shop. Every year he would send each family member a John Kinch original calendar for Christmas.



John had a willful spirit evidenced by his insistence to walk one mile to the local coffee shop everyday up to the last week of his life. The family wants to express deep gratitude to Eric Laulita and Alwyn Nual who provided John company on these walks the last few years.



Friends may share their condolences with the family by e-mailing [email protected] In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the John Kinch Humanitarian Award Fund at San Francisco State University. On-line donations can be made at https://give.sfsu.edu/jkinch. The John Kinch Humanitarian Award Fund was established in 1994 upon John's retirement and given annually to a Senior in Sociology whose activities reflect a strong and continuing commitment to community service.



We will all miss his blackberry pies!



