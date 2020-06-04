C. John Kirby

Dec. 26, 1921 - Feb. 9, 2020

C. John Kirby

December 26, 1921-February 9, 2020



Charles "John" Kirby died peacefully in Marin County on February 9, 2020, with his wife Joan at his side. Born in New York in 1921, he and his three siblings were raised in Vina del Mar, Chile, and Miraflores, Peru, where his father J.T. Kirby was a vice president of W. R. Grace. John was a World War II veteran, a Madison Avene executive, and a Roosevelt Democrat to his core.



The youngest entering freshman of University of Notre Dame's Class of 1942, he is the last surviving member of his class. John was named the editor of the university's literary quarterly, The Scrip and developed his life-long practice of devouring literature and history. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Marine Corp starting as a Naval Aviator, 2nd Lieutenant. He was based in Pensacola training new pilots, teaching among others baseball legend Ted Williams. He discharged from USMC as a Captain. It was there John developed a lifelong love of aviation and World War II history.



When the war ended, John married Miriam Murray, a former WAVE lieutenant; and they raised four children in New York.



John began his career in advertising sales moving from Pan Am, U.S. News and World Report, Newsweek, and wound up his Madison Avenue performance as vice president advertising sales at Scientific American.



A born raconteur, John was a natural at sales in any language and helped lead Scientific American's translated editions and advertising efforts throughout Europe, and in Japan, China, and the Soviet Union. As the magazine attained an elite consumer cachet, he entertained leaders in the fields of science and publishing. On return from a trip to the USSR he recounted his experience with President Ronald Reagan over lunch at the White House, urging the president to consider signing a "No First Use" nuclear pledge.

In 1987, John shed the Paul Stuart attire that once landed him in the Style section of the New York Times after he and wife Joan Driscoll and their young son moved to Kentfield, CA, where Colin delighted him within a few years by outdistancing him on the golf course from the tees. John maintained a suspect 16 handicap. Each Wednesday morning well into his 80s, he teed it up with his fellow duffers Dave, Dennis and Howard. For over fifty years, he played in the annual Father-Son tournament on the east coast with his son Chris, emerging as victors on a handful of occasions.



John remained an enthusiastic supporter of Notre Dame all his life, attending the annual Class of '42 tailgate parties with his son Colin, who graduated from Notre Dame Law School sixty-eight years after his father's graduation from the college. For a decade John was the columnist for the Class of '42 in the Notre Dame Magazine.



He is survived by his wife, Dr. Joan Driscoll, and five children, Mary (Peter Levathes), John (Elizabeth), Chris, David (Sharon) and Colin (Margot), eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren among many loving nieces and nephews on the east coast and cousins in Miraflores, Peru.



Memorial services initially scheduled in Boca Raton, Florida and Fernwood Park in Mill Valley, California have been postponed due to the pandemic and will be rescheduled when travel restrictions are lifted.



