John Henry KleinsorgJohn (Jack) Kleinsorg 97, of Carmel, California passed away peacefully after a brief illness on April 19, 2020. He was born in La Honda, CA on January 16, 1923 and was an only child. His family moved to San Francisco in 1927 where Jack grew up and attended the High School of Commerce graduating in 1940. In 1942, while attending University of California, Berkeley, he enlisted in the Air Cadets and received his wings and his commission in October 1943. Jack proudly served as a navigator in the 8th Air Force, 92nd Bombardment Group, 407th Bomb Squadron and flew 30 missions between 1944 and his honorable discharge in September 1945, including a mission over France on D-Day. During his time of service, Jack received the Order of the Purple Heart, the Distinguished Flying Cross, and an Air Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters. Jack served in the Korean War from 1951 to 1952.
In 1949, Jack met his wife of 65 years, Elaine, at her cousin's wedding. In October 1953, Elaine's cousin felt it was time for Elaine to settle down and hosted a dinner party so that Elaine and Jack could get reacquainted. Elaine invited Jack to a Cal football game later that month to hurry things along. And it worked, by that December they were engaged, and were married in September 1954.
After his military service, Jack worked as a professional engineer at a company he co-owned based in San Francisco. He retired in 1988 and was fortunate enough to travel the world with his wife, family, and friends. Jack also enjoyed attending 8th Air Force reunions and working on various home improvement projects. He was truly a craftsman and there was nothing he could not build or fix. Jack was a diehard lifelong Cal football fan and loved attending games and tailgating with family and friends.
In addition to being survived by his loving wife, Elaine Kleinsorg, Jack is also survived by his daughter Elizabeth Kleinsorg of San Francisco, CA; his daughter Jeanne Kleinsorg and her spouse John Rico of Carmel Valley, CA; his daughter Ann Kleinsorg and her spouse Britta Turner of Carmel Valley, CA; and his grandson Jack Rico and his fiancé Michelle Whittaker of Emeryville, CA.
There will be no service held due to the Covid-19 virus, but Elaine and her daughters will contact family and friends at a later time to join them for a Celebration of Jack's life and a Military Honor Service at the California Central Coast Veteran's Cemetery in Seaside California.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020