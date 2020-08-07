John Laffey

John LaffeyAugust 13, 1942 - August 1, 2020John Laffey was born to Bernard and Bridget Laffey in Clifden, County Galway, Ireland on June 18, 1942 and at a young age emigrated to England, and eventually to Chicago, Illinois.In 1968 John met the love of his life Maureen (McDonagh) and they were married for over fifty years which was celebrated with a surprise anniversary party in Ireland. John played Gaelic football and worked construction while in Chicago and in 1970, John and Maureen welcomed their first child John, and in 1973 welcomed their second child Eileen into the world. In 1979,John and his family moved to the Bay Area and settled in San Francisco, Ca. John continued to work in the construction industry, and the bar business and in 1982 John and Maureen welcomed their third child Kathleen. John was a devoted husband and loving father to his children.John will be remembered for his great sense of humor, willingness to help others and his quick wit. John and Maureen loved spending time camping at the R-Ranch with their grandchildren and countless friends who would stop by their campsite for many a good night of song and dance. John met many lifelong friends in Ireland, while in Chicago, and in San Francisco.John is survived by Maureen, his loving wife of fifty years; his children John (Joanna), Eileen Barry, (Stephen) and Kathleen Walsh (Tomas). John, known as "Poppi" adored his grandchildren Bridget, Haley, Ethan, Samantha, Shauna, Sinéad, and Emily who will miss him dearly. John is survived by his brother, Bernard (Ireland) and his sister Joan (California), and is also survived by many nieces and nephews in the United States and Ireland. John is predeceased in death by his parents, Bernard and Bridget and his sister Mary.Visitation will be held at Duggan's Funeral Service, 3434 - 17th Street in San Francisco on Thursday, August 13th at 3:00 pm. Proper social distancing and limited guests within the chapels will be adhered too for the health and safety of all participants. Private family services are to follow.