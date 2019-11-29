|
John Harrison Lombard
February 14, 1923 - October 31, 2019 John was a longtime San Francisco resident and blessed with a full and meaningful life. He was born in Sioux City Iowa to Clyde and Ruth Lombard. In 1925 the family moved to Richmond CA and three years later settled in Albany.
John graduated from Albany High School in 1941, somewhat unsure of his future, and worked at Shell Oil briefly until the attack on Pearl Harbor. His plans changed to enlist in the Navy via an officer training program with studies at Chico State (Spring of '42), UOP (Fall '43) and Notre Dame U (Fall '44). He served in the Philippines and was discharged in 1946.
Earlier in 1943, John met Ruth Carlson and after a four-year courtship, they were married in August 2, 1947. In 1949, John, Ruth and her parents set sail for Australia seeking better opportunities. Despite making new friends, in a new land, they missed home and returned to America in 1951.
Soon after their return, they settled in Santa Barbara and Brian was born in 1952. Two years later they moved to SF and Patricia was born. John worked at Chevron for 38 years. He earned a BA degree from SF State in 1968, John and Ruth were married for 62 years.
He is survived by sister, Beverly Foster, son Brian (Joy), daughter Patricia Briskin (Rick), grandchildren John (Marcela), Carl (Tina), Loriza Sasur (Kevin), Sam Briskin (Victoria) and Sarah Lowsley (Jim) and five great-grandchildren (Darian, Julian, Vera, Vincent and Enzo). He was pre-deceased by wife Ruth, daughter-in-law Edith and grandson Andrew.
Memorial Service will be held 1pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Dolores Park Church, 455 Dolores St, SF followed by a Reception. Additional parking at Mission High School lot across the street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charities of your choice.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2019