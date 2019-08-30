Home

John Lombardi passed away peacefully in his home on August 26, 2019. He is survived by his adored wife Charleen and three loving daughters Laurie Lombardi, Allison Ledbetter (John) and Carolyn lwers (Karsten). Beloved husband of the late Laurel Lombardi. Stepfather to Chris Kanelopoulos (Rebecca), Michael Kanelopoulos (Christina), Dean Kanelopoulos, Ted Kanelopoulos (Lisa) and Andrea Kanelopoulos. 

Adored Grandpa/Opa/Papa to Mark, Steven and Anna Ledbetter, Christa and John lwers, Charlie and Nico Kanelopoulos, Costas and Isabella Kanelopoulos and Bernadette and Maryn Murphy. 

Dearest brother to Carmela Hoffmann (Oliver), Mario Lombardi (Barbara), the late Rocco Lombardi and Vincent Lombardi and many cherished cousins, nieces and nephews. 

John was born on November 7, 1930 in San Francisco and grew up in the North Beach area. He attended Galileo High School and in 1951 he joined the United States Navy, where he spent the next 4 years. 

John's greatest passion in life was his family, and he will remain in our hearts forever. 

Friends and family are invited to a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 3 at 10:00am at St. Charles Parish, 880 Tamarack Avenue in San Carlos. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to your .

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019
