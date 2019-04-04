John R. Lonergan John R. Lonergan - born 12/12/1927 passed away on Friday 3/29/2019 at the age of 91.

He was able to say goodbye to his loving family: his wife Edith, his children and their spouses, and all his grandchildren. At family get togethers the house was filled with discussions, good advice, political opinions and good food.

John was a well-informed thinker with intellectual wisdom and knowledge.

He was a very special father, grandfather and husband and was also devoted to his worldwide friends.

John had three successful careers in business and travel industry. He also taught economics at the University of Notre Dame and was on the board of the SF Ballet, but had always time for his family and friends, enjoyed travelling, reading, music, theater, and politics.

His six children and their spouses are: John Patrick (Mimi), Jenifer (Matthew), Mark (Susan), Matthew (Carol), Luke (Lynn), and Mary. The grandchildren are: Christopher, David (Lizzy), Simon (Heather), Gigi (Kolya), Lucas, Elizabeth, Jack, Mimi, Julian, Daphne and Poppy.

Edith was his beloved wife for more than 20 years.



There are many hearts filled with sweet memories of John, and his voice will be remembered by all.

The Celebration of Life will be on June 8, 2019 at noon at the San Francis Yacht Club.





In lieu of flowers donations can be made to .

