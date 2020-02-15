|
John Lund Kriken
July 5, 1938 - January 23, 2020John Lund Kriken , 81, internationally acclaimed architect and city planner, passed away on January 23, 2020 in San Francisco.
John was born on July 5, 1938 in Berkeley, California to the ship captain Johan Erik Nord Kriken of Åheim and Ragnhild Marit Lund of Oslo, Norway, recent immigrants to the US. John fondly recalled his family's encouragement to become an architect. Already as a teenager, John designed the family's small lake house in Northern California which they then built together over several summers in the early 1950s. The house – near where his brother, sculptor Rolf Nord Kriken, has his studio – remains a cherished part of the family to this day. After serving as a paramedic in the army, John chose to study architecture at the University of California, Berkeley. His desire to discover the world was awakened during the summers he worked as a seaman on merchant ships, travelling to exotic places like Tahiti and Pago Pago, as well as family visits in Norway. These early experiences began John's love of the world's cities and the built environment, which would become his life's work.
While at the Harvard Graduate School of Design, John was privileged to study with some of the 20th century's greatest architects and designers in the world's first degree program in urban design. In 1970, he joined the global architecture, urban planning and engineering firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill where he founded SOM's Urban Design & Planning Studio, one of the world's most influential city design practices, and eventually became a partner. His most prominent international work for SOM includes the highly acclaimed master plans for Saigon South, Foshan Lingnan Tiandi, the Shanghai Knowledge and Innovation Community Yangpu, the Nanhu New Country Village, Sao Paulo and the Hong Kong Waterfront, which received a number of awards from the American Institute of Architects, the American Planning Association, the American Society of Landscape Architects, Progressive Architecture and the Urban Land Institute. He also worked extensively in the US, with prominent projects in San Antonio, Boston and Chicago, but particularly in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he was responsible for the master plans for Treasure Island, Mission Bay, Fisherman's Wharf, University of California campuses at Berkeley, Davis, San Diego, Santa Cruz and Merced and a vast number of other public and commercial projects.
Over the course of his career, John developed a design philosophy and practical approach to urban planning based on easily understood human values and principles. He viewed city design not as a collection of individual architectural projects but instead as a driving force for positive change. Some of the defining features of his work, illustrated in his 2016 book City Building: Nine Planning Principles for the Twenty-First Century , include environmental consciousness, responsible land use, cultivation of a sense of place and sensitivity for the meaning and importance of historic buildings in a contemporary context. John paid particular attention to human scale in his work, ensuring a high quality of life for city residents – particularly in the world's ever-increasing number of high-density cities – through unique neighborhoods, walkable city centers, vibrant public green spaces, distinctive streets, sensitive diversification and an underlining awareness of how urban space can change and evolve to meet the challenges of future development. John was also committed to guiding the next generation of urban planners through teaching and mentoring the process of city design within SOM and also as a professor at the University of California, Berkeley College of Environmental Design.
In addition to his professional activities and with the particular encouragement of his wife, Katherine Koelsch Kriken, and a number of close friends, John was also actively involved with a number of civic activities and organizations in the Bay Area including the San Francisco Art Commission and the Bay Conservation and Development Commission. The Sunday Afternoon Watercolor Society, founded by John in 1979, continues to meet regularly to explore in the Bay Area's neighborhoods, parks and shorelines, cultivating a sense of place through the quiet medium of watercolor.
John was preceded in death by his wife Katherine Koelsch Kriken. He is survived by his brother Rolf Nord Kriken, his sister-in-law Rita Abbey Kriken, nephews Ryan Kriken and Luke Kriken, brothers- and sisters-in-law John Oliver and Leslie Haas Koelsch and Dorothy Jane Koelsch Houghton and Dean Palmer, nephew Peter Houghton and niece Katherine Houghton, as well as vast extended family in Norway. A private memorial service will be held at the San Francisco City Club. Donations in memory of John to the Katherine and John Lund Kriken Urban Design Graduate Student Award at the Berkeley College of Environmental Design, Save the Bay and Greenbelt Alliance are sincerely appreciated.
