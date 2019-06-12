John Salvadore Luppino Dec. 6, 1926 - June 4, 2019 John Salvadore Luppino, AKA "Salamander", 92 years young, died peacefully while waiting for an elevator on Tuesday June 4th at 3:00 pm.

Born and raised in San Francisco, John graduated from Mission High School and was most proud of his World War II military service in the US Army. John, following his calling of entertaining his peers as a child, became (and retired) a Daly City school teacher. His educational style was based on reason and loving kindness, more simply put, "work and temperance".

Legend has it that John had a short history as a bookkeeper for the Gambino crime family, often boasting that he never had to hurt anyone. Except for one incident, he was able to keep the Family and the local Teamsters free of convictions.

His friends and family, too humbled and numerous to mention, all adored him. The world will be a better place because of his legacy of spreading love and humor. He would like to thank the Peninsula del Rey for the last four years of his life in a beautiful environment and thank the San Francisco Veteran's Hospital for allowing him to live like he was 10 years younger.

Friends are invited to visit Saturday, June 22nd from 9am to 10:30am at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1555 39th Ave. in San Francisco where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30am. A private interment is scheduled at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 14 to June 21, 2019