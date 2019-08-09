|
|
John S. Malone John S. Malone passed on July 27, 2019 at the age of 93. A well-loved professor at Hastings College of Law, he leaves an extraordinary legacy of professional contributions, faith and compassion. He lived with integrity of heart and mind. John had a great sense of humor that endeared him to so many. He truly enjoyed traveling, hiking and attending the arts with friends and family. He will be deeply missed.
John is survived by four children: John M., Maureen and Nora Malone Webber (Rob Webber); and Margaret (Brian Padian); three grandchildren: Kristy Malone; Nicholas and Frieda Padian; and sister Joan Gardner. Condolences to Malone Family, P.O. Box 689, Cypress, CA 93630. For a full obituary and service information, please visit www.legacy.com.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019