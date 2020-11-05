John D. Malone
Sep 16, 1942 - Nov 1, 2020
A loyal and dedicated husband, father, and friend, John D. Malone sadly passed away after a brief battle with Cancer.
John was born in New York, NY and raised in Las Vegas, NV where he attended Bishop Gormon High School and went onto graduate with a BA in Political Science from University of Nevada Las Vegas.
He was commissioned into the United States Marine Corps in 1967 and entered Active Duty at the Basic School in Quantico, VA.
From there he entered flight training in Pensacola, FL after which he was assigned to various fighter squadrons in the Fleet Marine Force including a one year tour in the Western Pacific where he piloted the F-4 Phantom. John completed his active service as a Captain, USMC at Camp Pendleton in 1971.
After leaving the Marine Corps he obtained a position as a training deputy with the San Diego Sheriff's Office and also began the application process for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, where he was ultimately offered an appointment to train as a Special Agent at the FBI Academy in 1973. His various assignments including Dallas, Fort Worth, and New York ended in San Francisco as an Aviation Coordinator where he finished out his 26 year FBI career.
It is in San Francisco where he met his devoted wife of 37 years, Nancy, while walking his pride and joy, a Golden Retriever named Sambeau, in Golden Gate Park.
John and Nancy had one daughter, Meghan, whom John loved dearly and was very proud of. He was a very involved father who participated in many of his daughter's school functions and social clubs and was so proud to watch her grow into an accomplished young woman. One of his most cherished highlights was watching his daughter get married in San Diego last year.
Often described as "one of a kind", a humble and respectable man, John lived a life full of world travel, reading, numerous dog walks, lifelong friends, and spending time with his family.
There will be a private funeral at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego for John, with a celebration of life ceremony for his local friends and family at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, your local SPCA, or the Semper Fi Fund.