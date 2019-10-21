|
John Rowland MasonJohn was born in San Francisco, to Mabel Mullally Mason and Rowland Elmore Mason and died on October 20, 2019, surrounded by loving family, at home in Davidson, NC. He was preceded in death, by his wife, Carolynne Smith Mason. He is survived by his children, Mary Mason Haigwood (John), Catherine Mason Mills (Chris), and John "Jack" R. Mason Jr (Chie), his grandchildren, Christian and Sarah, his sister, Marilyn Mason White(Bob), and many nieces and nephews.
He was a graduate of Lincoln High School and the University of California, Berkeley.
Dad was an intellectual with so many interests, including books, music, art, history, politics, and sports, but most of all, he loved his family.
We will miss your brilliant light that shone so passionately over all of our lives, your generosity, your quick wit, and most of all, your unconditional love.
The service will be private. Memorials may be made to The Humane Society or The Charlotte Mission.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019