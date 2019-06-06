Resources More Obituaries for John Mathrusse Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Mathrusse

John George Mathrusse May 17, 1923 - May 28, 2019 Commander, US Navy - retired







Our dear dad, father-in-law, grandpa and great-grandpa John passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was the father of Susan Mathrusse Tseng and James Braly Mathrusse, the grandfather of Matthew Tseng, Kathryn Tseng Mohammed and her husband Ray Mohammed, Drew Mathrusse, Brian Mathrusse and Yoyo Liang; and the great-grandfather of Faryn Mathrusse. He was the beloved father-in-law of Greg Tseng and Mini Guan, and the sweetheart of Miriam. Dad was also godfather to DiAnn Beatty and Peter Skarpelos, as well as Uncle and "Theo" to many more.



Dad was born on May 17, 1923 in Fresno, California, and soon after moved to San Francisco as a young child. His mother passed away when he was very young, and since his father was a restauranteur and worked 7 days a week, he and his two brothers were raised in an orphanage in San Francisco. He joined the Navy right after high school and was assigned to the USS Enterprise at Pearl Harbor on December 6, 1941. As the Enterprise was out at sea, he witnessed the horrific events the following day on Ford Island. He served as a pilot assigned to a bomber group on the aircraft carrier. Dad remained a dedicated Pearl Harbor Survivor, keeping the story of that fateful day alive for the rest of his life.



Dad met our mom, Maxine Bouras, in Palo Alto after World War II and they married on January 23, 1949. Most of their 54 years of marriage were spent in Palo Alto and Los Altos. Dad received his Bachelor's degree in mathematics from San Jose State University, and received his MBA from Stanford University in 1953. Our mom refused to type his college papers when he wanted to play golf instead! Dad worked as an industrial engineer at Lockheed in the Missiles and Space division in Sunnyvale and was also a C.P.A. In addition, he spent 30 years in the Naval Reserves as a pilot, flying missions during his summer vacations, searching for enemy submarines. He retired from the Naval Reserves after 30 years of service, achieving the rank of Commander. Dad was the President of his chapter of the Pearl Harbor Survivors (chapter 7 in San Jose) and later when the chapter disbanded, he joined the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors (SDPHS), chapter 5, and remained active with his fellow members and friends until he passed away.



Dad was an avid and gifted golfer, a mathematician, and a talented artist. Just a few years ago, he painted a lovely Hawaiian scene on canvas using his left hand because he had injured his dominant right hand. He was also known far and wide for his love of martinis! He loved Hawaii more than anywhere else on Earth, and he shared his love of the Islands with all of us. He loved the the flowers, the people, the beach, the music and enjoying a Mai Tai. Hawaii was a place of happiness for him. Our mother, Maxine, passed away in 2003, and at 85 years old, Dad met the lovely Miriam at a local restaurant they both frequented for lunch. They fell in love and lived together in Mountain View for most of the 11 years that they were together. Their love for each other was very touching and their affection for one another inspired many. Dad said that he was so lucky to find the love of his life again, this time in Miriam. They traveled to Oahu every December to attend the commemorative ceremonies at Pearl Harbor on December 7th. They also traveled to Europe and the east coast and enjoyed meeting new people and experiencing new places.



Our father is survived by his family and many friends. He was loved by many and loved his friends like his family. He was laid to rest in a Greek Orthodox service on May 31, 2019. If you wish to make a donation to an organization that was near and dear to his heart, please consider donating to the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, or to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of San Jose.



Dad led a life of love. He was dedicated to his family, his faith, his country, and to happiness. We could not have asked for a more wonderful father, friend, or person to share this life with. We will always remember you, Dad, with hearts full of love.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 9, 2019