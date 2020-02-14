|
John R. McCarthyJohn R. McCarthy passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 11th, 2020 at the age of 62. Caring son, brother, uncle, and friend. Loving father to Alexandria and Sarah.
John grew up in Crocker Park. Attended Epiphany Grammar School and graduated from Sacred Heart HS (1975). Retired Sheet Metal Worker (Local 104). Recently worked for the City and County of San Francisco.
Family and friends may visit Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City where a memorial service will be held.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020