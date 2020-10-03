John McCrady

John B. McCrady

July 25, 1938 – September 20, 2020

On September 20th, 2020, John B. McCrady passed away peacefully from complications related to dementia and diabetes. John was a good natured and well-respected man with a great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed.



Born in Pittsburg PA in 1938, John and his family moved to Westwood, CA, in 1943 so his mother could get medical treatment for MS. John attended University High, followed by UCLA, and then he received an MBA from USC. Shortly thereafter, he enlisted in the US Air Force and became a pilot, and after the war he was stationed at the air base in Hayward CA. His first job was in the business finance department at Wells Fargo, and then several years later he was hired away by Varian Associates, one of the first high tech companies in the Silicon Valley. John excelled in business finance and accounting and eventually started his own software development company called Office Financial Systems.



In 1963, John met and married Gail Nancy Narver and remained married to her for 57 years. He and Nancy raised 2 children, Laura and Mike, in the wonderful town of Portola Valley, CA (near Menlo Park). John was very close to his older siblings Howard and Margaret, both of whom predeceased him, and also to his cousin Dave Conrad and wife Judy, his in-laws Mike and Pennie Narver, Elmo Sanders, and his best friend from college, Dick Ebbert. In 1997, John retired from the software industry and moved to Sonoma for a few years, and then to Durham, CA, where he became a gentleman farmer and landlord. John enjoyed living in Butte County and made many friends through the Newcomers Group and SIRS. John is survived by his wife Nancy, daughter Laura Smith, son Mike McCrady, his wife Elizabeth McCrady and grandchildren Chris and Michael.



