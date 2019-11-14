San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for John McGrorey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John McGrorey

Add a Memory
John McGrorey Obituary
John R. McGrorey

A native son of San Francisco, John passed away peacefully with family by his side on November 8, 2019, at the age of 85. Known to his friends as "Ray", he graduated from Saint Ignatius High School in 1953, and went to into the Army Reserve. Ray was set up on a blind date by his best friends, Harry and Anne Kneis, and Ray and Patricia were married on July 16, 1960.
Ray worked for Del Monte for over 30 years. He loved the 49ers, the Giants and model trains. Ray was preceded in death by his wife Patricia. He is survived by his loving daughter Eileen, and by sons Paul, Michael and Kevin. Ray adored his grandchildren, Alexander and Natalie.
During his long battle with neuropathy, Ray maintained his sense of humor and his sharp wit when debating with friends and family, and he loved to reminisce about the good old days.
He will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Friends may visit on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:30pm and attend Vigil Service at 3pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11am at St. Gabriel Church, 2559 40th Ave, San Francisco. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now