|
|
John R. McGroreyA native son of San Francisco, John passed away peacefully with family by his side on November 8, 2019, at the age of 85. Known to his friends as "Ray", he graduated from Saint Ignatius High School in 1953, and went to into the Army Reserve. Ray was set up on a blind date by his best friends, Harry and Anne Kneis, and Ray and Patricia were married on July 16, 1960.
Ray worked for Del Monte for over 30 years. He loved the 49ers, the Giants and model trains. Ray was preceded in death by his wife Patricia. He is survived by his loving daughter Eileen, and by sons Paul, Michael and Kevin. Ray adored his grandchildren, Alexander and Natalie.
During his long battle with neuropathy, Ray maintained his sense of humor and his sharp wit when debating with friends and family, and he loved to reminisce about the good old days.
He will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Friends may visit on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:30pm and attend Vigil Service at 3pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11am at St. Gabriel Church, 2559 40th Ave, San Francisco. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019