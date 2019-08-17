|
John Archie "Jack" MerrillPassed away peacefully in his sleep and into God's grace on August 13, 2019.
Jack was born in San Francisco, CA on May 26, 1928. He was the beloved husband of the late Ann, and son of the late Ann (Scanlon) and Archie Merrill. He is survived by his daughter, Deirdre Merrill Corcoran (John), son, Christopher Merrill, grandson, Merrill Corcoran, sister, Patricia Barron, niece, Maureen, nephews, Michael and Kevin, in-laws, Mary and Joseph Lindorfer, and countless extended family throughout the greater Bay Area.
Jack was a proud third-generation native San Franciscan. He was a graduate of St. Anne of the Sunset ('42), SI ('46), USF ('50), and USF Law School ('53). Jack served his country in the U.S. Army ('53 to '55); and had a distinguished 43-year legal career, as an attorney in civil service and private practice, and as an Administrative Judge for the State of California.
Jack never let his work define him. He derived greater pleasure from family, friendship, travel, duck hunting, fishing, skiing, hiking, reading, summer trips to the Russian River and Camp Mather, walking the streets of the City, and physical exercise at his beloved Olympic Club. Jack traveled the globe with family and friends, touching six of the seven continents during his lifetime. Despite his globetrotting, Jack could never see the point of living anywhere but San Francisco. A man of great spiritual faith, Jack regularly attended daily mass at either of his local parishes, St. Vincent de Paul and St. Dominic's Catholic Church. Jack enjoyed all Bay Area sports, especially taking great joy in the 49ers and Warriors successes. Upon his retirement, he dedicated his time to his travels, reading, his senior fitness group at the Olympic Club, drinking coffee in the Marina, and socializing with the many friends he made while growing up and living in the City. Jack will be remembered most for living life with focused determination and unwavering optimism. His desire to live life provides those he leaves behind with great inspiration to carry on in his absence. Jack will be sorely missed by those of us who loved him and whose lives he touched.
Jack's family wishes to express a special heartfelt sense of gratitude and thanks to all the numerous dedicated skilled men and women from the Olympic Club, Kaiser Hospital, and Heritage on the Marina whose commitment and care for him helped sustain him in the sunset of his life.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm with a rosary at 7pm at Halsted N. Gray-Carew & English, 1123 Sutter St., SF., (415) 673-3000. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10:30 am at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, 2390 Bush Street. Private Interment.
Jack would be honored by memorial contributions to the Shrine of Saint Jude Thaddeus at St Dominic's Catholic Church.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019