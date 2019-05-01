|
|
JOHN R. MERTENJohn R. Merten passed away at the age of 90 on April 23, 2019. He was born in Germany and immigrated to San Francisco via Canada. He was a member of the Retail Clerks Union, Local 648. He was a dedicated volunteer at St. Monica's Parish.
He is survived by his wife Flora, daughter Joan, sons Robert (Vanessa) and Michael, and his grandchildren Matthew, Caitlin, Reef and Isla.
Donations may be made in John's name to Kaiser Hospice, 4131 Geary Boulevard, 4th Floor, San Francisco, Calif. 94118.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 5, 2019