Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Merten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Merten

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Merten Obituary
JOHN R. MERTEN

John R. Merten passed away at the age of 90 on April 23, 2019. He was born in Germany and immigrated to San Francisco via Canada. He was a member of the Retail Clerks Union, Local 648. He was a dedicated volunteer at St. Monica's Parish.
He is survived by his wife Flora, daughter Joan, sons Robert (Vanessa) and Michael, and his grandchildren Matthew, Caitlin, Reef and Isla.
Donations may be made in John's name to Kaiser Hospice, 4131 Geary Boulevard, 4th Floor, San Francisco, Calif. 94118.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.