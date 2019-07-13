San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home
2 Park Road
Burlingame, CA 94010
650-342-6617
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
ST. CATHERINE OF SIENA CATHOLIC CHURCH
1310 BAYSWATER AVE.
BURLINGAME , CA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. CATHERINE OF SIENA CATHOLIC CHURCH
1310 BAYSWATER AVE.
BURLINGAME , CA
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
ITALIAN CEMETERY
540 F Street
COLMA, CA
John Minetto
John Minetto Obituary
John V. Minetto

September 11, 1927 - July 11, 2019

John V. Minetto, age 91, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home in Burlingame, California. Born September 11, 1927, in San Francisco, California, he was the son of the late Simone Minetto and Erminia (Marsili) Minetto, and beloved brother of the late Dorothy Tisnado.

John is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Renata Minetto, as well as his four devoted children; Joanne (Jim) Larson, Denise (Paul) Galway, David (Margaret) Minetto and Donna (Dan) Cervelli. He was the cherished grandfather of Dennis, Christina, Lisa, Laura, Shannon, Dan, Tim, Stephanie, Gina and Mario. He relished his role of Nonno to his twelve great grandchildren: Ariana, Jack, Jake, Olivia, Oliver, Colin, Justin, Everett, Aaron, John, Aurabella and Harleau. John was a loving uncle to Margie McDermott, Bill (Julie) Tisnado and Rose Tisnado.

John grew up in San Francisco and graduated from Lick-Wilmerding High School. He spent a year in the Navy when he was 18 years old. At 19 he met his future wife, Renata, when he asked her to dance at a wedding they were both attending. John went on to work for his in-laws, Mario and Santina Rosellini, at Florence Ravioli Factory. John spent 44 years at the store in North Beach where he was loved by all his customers. When John retired from the delicatessen, his favorite thing was playing golf with his buddies, and even better, the lunch they shared together afterwards. John loved watching his beloved 49ers and SF Giants and wouldn't miss a game. Most of all, John loved spending time with his friends and family. Holidays and family get togethers, filled with love and laughter, were his happiest moments. John was loved by all who knew him.

Friends and family are invited to a funeral service on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Catherine's of Sienna Catholic Church at 1310 Bayswater Avenue, Burlingame. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Mission Hospice & Home Care 1670 S Amphlett Blvd. #300, San Mateo, CA 94402.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019
