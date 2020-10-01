1/1
John Minoli
John D. Minoli

Passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2020 due to complications from dementia. John was born in San Francisco on Feb. 24, 1927 to Joseph and Marguerite Minoli. He grew up in the Cow Hollow and graduated from Galileo High School, where he excelled at playing Baseball. He went on to serve in the Coast Guard during World War II. He was a proud San Franciscan, which led him to join the San Francisco Police Department, where he retired after 27 years of service, attaining the rank of Sargeant.

John loved the SF Giants, and he worked as a ticket taker at Candlestick Park for many years after his retirement. He was thrilled when the Giants won the World Series' in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

John is survived by his children, David Minoli and Marlene Minoli-Thiel, and his grandchildren: Stephanie Thiel, Andrew Thiel, and Matthew Minoli, as well as many cousins. He loved his family, as well as good Italian food, good wine, singing and dancing. He will be greatly missed.

His family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at AlmaVia of San Rafael.

A memorial will take place at a later date

Donations can be made to S.F. Police Foundation, 1245 Third St. Attn: CED. San Francisco, CA 94158


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
October 1, 2020
Marlene and family,

May the many memories of your dad give you comfort during this difficult time.

Steve Vella
Stephen Vella
