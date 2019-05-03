John R. Mitchell Dec. 2, 1922 – Mar. 16, 2019 John was born at St. Mary's Hospital, San Francisco, CA. He grew up in Visitation Valley area of San Francisco and graduated from Balboa High School in 1941. He was active in the R.O.T.C. in high School.

He served in the army air corp. in the pacific during World War ll. He was on Okinawa when the atomic bomb was dropped on Japan which ended the war in the pacific. He received 2 Presidential Metals of Honor for his service.

He received his BS Degree from the University of San Francisco. He worked for the City of San Francisco for over 30 years. He worked in various positions. Retiring from the tax collector's office as an investigator.

He was the son of William T. & Francis Mitchell now deceased. He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Sara Jean Mitchell, step son's David & Robert Umbenhaur and 3 step grandson's, Terry, George and David Umbenhaur of San Carlos.

In retirement he volunteered for FISH, worked at Hopkins Manor and was a member of SIRS (Sons In Retirement). He also was an early adopter for recycling as he spent 25 years recycling. He also enjoyed shore fishing for many years. He was a deacon at his church and very active there. He also enjoyed anything to do with World War ll. John and his wife enjoyed travel to many country's cruising to many of the world ports.

Memorial services are being held at Trinity Presbyterian Church in San Carlos CA on May 11, 2019 @ 2pm





