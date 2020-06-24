John Montalbano

John Michael MontalbanoDec. 24, 1944, -May 11, 2020John Michael Montalbano born December 24, 1944, passed away May 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his high school sweetheart and loving wife, Mary, their 3 children John (Sabrina), Natalie (Bert), Michael (Colleen), his grandchildren, Vincent, Melanie, Nicholas, Mia, Jack, Nino, Christopher, and Emma, his brothers Dominic and James, his sister Joanna and sister in-law Sandy. many cousins, nephews, nieces, and many friends. John is predeceased by his father John Joseph, his mother Anna Elizabeth, and his brother Vincent.After John graduated from Balboa high School in 1962, he joined the United States Marine Corp. John and Mary were married at the Church of the Epiphany in San Francisco in 1964 and raised their 3 children in San Carlos.He worked as a Teamster and contributing member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Union for 50 years. He was a member of the Peninsula Italian Social Club and a lifelong member of the San Mateo Elks Lodge where he enjoyed working out vigorously and playing bocce ball with friends.John enjoyed the simplicity of living life with the ones he loved and the things he loved doing. He enjoyed attending and helping coach his children and grandchildren's sporting events, watching his favorite Bay Area sports teams, family get-togethers and cooking family favorites, visiting with friends over coffee, traveling with his wife Mary to many countries, and fishing with his sons and grandson Vincent in Baja, Mexico.John was a kind and caring soul, loved by many. Gone but never to be forgotten. The family would like to thank Dr. Youn Kim and her colleagues at Stanford Cancer Institute for their continuous dedication and support during his 18 year heroic battle with T-Cell Lymphoma.In keeping with John's wishes, a Funeral Mass and celebration of a life well lived will take place when county restrictions are lifted.