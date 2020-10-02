John Montesa

John Phillip Montesa

Sep 21, 1925 - Sep 24, 2020

John P. Montesa passed away peacefully in his home in El Cerrito on September 24, just days after his 95th birthday. He was a good and honorable man, whose full and adventurous life touched so many, and he was loved and respected by everyone who had the privilege to know him. His sense of humor and biting wit were coupled with a strong intellect and fierce determination. Although he suffered from several serious illnesses including cancer and diabetes late in life, in the end only time itself could claim him.



John was born in San Diego, California. In 1933, at age 8, he moved with his family to Manila in the Philippines. After the Japanese invasion at the start of World War II, he and his mother and two brothers were interned at the Los Banos internment camp for Allied civilian prisoners of war. The camp was liberated by American forces in 1945, and John returned to the United States. He then joined the U.S. Navy and served for eight years, including service in the Korean War.



His early life disrupted by war, John played catch-up, earning a high school diploma and then a degree in Economics from the University of Nevada in 1958. He returned to the San Francisco Bay Area and began a career with the U.S. Treasury Dept., where he worked in the San Francisco and Oakland offices for the next 35 years. Always seeking to improve himself, while working full time he completed the St. Mary's College paralegal program.



In 1962, he met the love of his life, Joan Capello, and the two were married the following year. He had two sons, Michael and Matthew, and the family moved to El Cerrito in 1967.



John never let life's challenges slow him down and he always met them head-on. As if trying to make up for what was lost to him in his youth, he gave everything he had to provide a comfortable and happy life for his family. His generous spirit extended well beyond his immediate family to his many friends and colleagues. Everyone knew John could always help you figure out a way to deal with whatever problem you had.



He was the lynchpin of any organization he joined. From his RC aircraft club, to his sons' Cub Scout pack, to camping and backpacking trips with friends and family, John was a leader and organizer, and known for his ability to bring people together to get things done. He was also a longtime member of BACEPOW (Bay Area Civilian Prisoners of War) serving as a board member for many years.



An aviation buff all his life, he had a passion for building and flying radio controlled model airplanes, and later in life, when he could no longer fly the planes physically, he learned to fly planes on his computer flight simulator.



He was a great cook known for his spaghetti sauce and his favorite Filipino recipe, chicken adobo. He also loved the outdoors, whether hiking, camping or just hosting a backyard barbeque. An enthusiastic traveler, he relished going to new places and seeking out new experiences off the beaten path.



John is survived by his wife, Joan, his sons Michael and Matthew, and his grandchildren Alexa and Elias, and adored by his many nieces and nephews.



His spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.





