John Paul MooreJohn Paul Moore, born March 12, 1998, was tragically taken from the world and his family on October 25, 2019.
John was the son of Bruce and Eileen Moore. John was the adored and beloved baby brother to his sister Stephanie, his brothers Stephen, Patrick, and Robert.
John also had deep admiration and love for his sister in law, Ethani (Patrick's wife). More than anything, John adored and expressed such devotion to his nephews, James Bruce and Joseph Alexander (Jimmy and Joey).
John was the grandson of late grandparents, Robert and Gladys Moore and Joseph and Patricia Corollo. Many loving Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins, also survive John. John is also precious to his loving God Parents, and lifelong family friends, Paul and Pam Giusto.
John's family often referred to John as a "little gift from God" or their "baby brother." John was born in Santa Rosa at Memorial Hospital and raised at his family's residence in Sebastopol. Although raised in Sebastopol, John like his brothers (Patrick and Robert) attended St. Eugene's Cathedral School. After Graduating from St. Eugene's John was accepted into Cardinal Newman High School where he graduated with honors.
During high school John was known for his love of music, specifically his incredible ability to play the guitar and harmonica, and his passion for film. John often did movie reviews for the Newman Times and was a student in the school's video arts program. John was incredibly smart, independent, hilarious and sweet.
John had impeccable taste in movies and was often seen going to the movie theatre for screenings of older classic films.
Upon graduating from Cardinal Newman, John was accepted in to the University of Southern California, and more specifically the prestigious Cinematic Arts Program where greats such as George Lucas attended.
While at USC, John was known by his classmates, friends, and teachers as a perfectionist who produced phenomenal short films and had an amazing talent that was beyond belief. John was also known as a friend to this tight knit community, specifically, a friend that even on his worse days put his friends before himself to ensure that they were okay.
John's love of family began with his constant surrounding of his grandparents on both sides from the very beginning. Specifically, his Grandma Gladys and Grandpa Bob babysitting him frequently, and John attended many Sunday dinners, where delicious Italian Feasts would be prepared weekly at his Grandpa Nonno and Grandma Nana's residence in San Mateo.
John's love of travel was instigated by many family trips across the country as well as Europe. Because of John, we were able to reconnect with our extended family in Sicily.
The tragic loss of John has affected so many friends, family, and community. The overwhelming love and support for John has been greatly appreciated.
We know that John was guided by flights of angels into Heaven's embrace. We're so very sorry that we only had John for twenty-one years.
Johnny Boy will forever be missed and be kept in the hearts of his family and loved ones.
Memorial Mass Services for John will be held at Cardinal Newman High School (50 Ursuline Road, Santa Rosa, CA, 95403) ACC Building on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
There will be a Celebration of Life following the Memorial Mass Service at Vintners Inn 4350 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95403).
In lieu of flowers, the Moore family is asking to donate to Cardinal Newman High School under the "Endowment Fund" for John Paul Moore (707-546-6470 ext. 117).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 29, 2019