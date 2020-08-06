1/1
John Moran
John P. Moran

John Paul Moran passed away peacefully on 14 July 2020 in Burlingame, CA at the age of 96. Born 20 May 1924 in Sunburst, Montana, he was placed in an orphanage as a young boy, and went on to complete his Secondary education before enlisting in the Navy, where he served as an Officer on the USS General M.L. Hersey (AP-148). After the war, he received his Engineering Degree from Notre Dame University and worked for four decades as a Metallurgical Engineer in the steel industry, supplying specialized alloys to American enterprises including the NASA Apollo program. He is past president of the American Society for Metals, Golden Gate Chapter. In his later years he collected and restored vintage Dodge/Plymouth convertibles and was profiled in a 13 Oct 2013 New York Times article on collectable cars. He was a strong family man and a resident of Burlingame for over 60 years. John is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Jacqueline Moran of Burlingame, CA, son Christopher Moran of Petaluma, CA, and son Stuart Moran currently living in Vientiane, Laos. A great Father, husband and friend, his spirit lives on with his family and those who knew him.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
