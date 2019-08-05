|
John MoretJohn Moret, of San Bruno, passed away peacefully at home after an illness on July 30, 2019. He was 75. He served 4 years active duty in the U.S. Army and over 20 years in the reserves. John coached Pee Wee baseball and AYSO soccer for many years. Survived by his wife, son, daughter, granddaughter, and sister. Services at Golden Gate National Cemetery on August 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Please donate in John's name to Mission Hospice, San Mateo.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2019