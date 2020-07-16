John Arthur Morrison

1930 - 2020

Our fearless leader John, affectionately known as Skip or Uncle Skip by many, passed peacefully at home in Novato on July 6th with his family at his side. Skip was a native San Franciscan. His father was a merchant marine and his mother worked for the SF schools. Skip grew up blocks from Golden Gate Park. He married his Lowell High School sweetheart and love of his life, Angela Marie Alioto ("Sugar") in 1953 at Saints Peter and Paul Church in SF. They celebrated 50 years of marriage with a gathering of family and friends in Sausalito before Sugar passed away in 2003.



After proudly serving as an Army Lieutenant on the front lines in Korea, Skip and Sugar moved to Eureka to raise their four children; Matt, Scott, Bruce and Gina. Skip owned and worked as a pharmacist at Bowman's Drugs in Fortuna. In 1976, they returned to their roots in SF and bought Scully Owl Drug Store in Petrini's Plaza blocks from where Skip grew up. There they worked together just shy of 30 years. Skip was the marketing leader and Sugar was his Director of Reality (finance leader.)



Skip had a wicked sense of humor and a heart of gold. He was known for his famous one-liners that drew roaring laughter at family events including decades of escalating gag gifts shared with his nephew Paul. Skip and Sugar never achieved empty nester status by intent. After their kids moved out, their house was converted to a boarding house for dozens of relatives, family friends, high school and college friends of their kids all of which were provided with room, board and many, a Scully Drug paycheck if they were willing to work the cash registers and stock the shelves. Skip often said at Christmas that his favorite Christmas Carol was the sound of multiple ringing cash registers. They also frequently borrowed (or kidnapped depending on who you ask) their three grandchildren (CJ, Ryan and William) for as long as their parents were willing to part with them. They converted their backyard into a child playground extraordinaire complete with full size playhouse that Skip built.



Skip is survived by his four children; Matt (Orwan), Scott (Jennifer), Bruce and Gina and three grandchildren. He was best friends with his sister in-law Stephanie and brother in-law Ray, who dined with him on a regular basis until the pandemic hit. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Morrison of Bolinas in 2019.



We would have enjoyed inviting you to a celebration of his life but the pandemic makes sharing such an event unwise. Skip would always say not to worry about him because "the last time I heard, none of us are going to get out of here alive." In lieu of flowers, donations to his alma mater at the University of California at San Francisco would be preferred.





