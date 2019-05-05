Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Mott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Mott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Mott Obituary
John Charles Mott

John Charles Mott, 87, passed away in his sleep on April 21, 2019. As a long-time interior decorator, he had a zest for beauty, travel, and curiosity. Born in Belleville, IL, he graduated from Washington University and lived in France and Mexico for extended periods of time before settling in San Francisco. A celebration of life will be held on June 23rd at the home of Mary McGlynn, 1233 Harrison Avenue, Redwood City. Please RSVP to [email protected]
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.