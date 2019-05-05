|
|
John Charles MottJohn Charles Mott, 87, passed away in his sleep on April 21, 2019. As a long-time interior decorator, he had a zest for beauty, travel, and curiosity. Born in Belleville, IL, he graduated from Washington University and lived in France and Mexico for extended periods of time before settling in San Francisco. A celebration of life will be held on June 23rd at the home of Mary McGlynn, 1233 Harrison Avenue, Redwood City. Please RSVP to [email protected]
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 11 to May 12, 2019