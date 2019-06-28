John James "Jack" Nerney December 8, 1928 - June 26, 2019 Jack Nerney, age 90, San Francisco native, died of natural causes on June 26, 2019. He spent the last week of his life surrounded by his devoted family at Alma Via of San Francisco, where he had resided since February 2015.



Jack was born on December 8, 1928, the fifth of six children of the late Thomas and Mary (Gibbons) Nerney, both Irish immigrants. He attended St. James Grammar School and High School. During the Korean War, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. After his military service, he worked for the City and County of San Francisco for his entire career, first at the Voting Machine Warehouse, and for 27 years at the Public Administrator's Office. He retired in 1988.



In 1953, Jack met the love of his life, Kathleen Hyde, at a dance at the Knights of the Red Branch (KRB) Hall. They were married in 1956, and had three sons (Michael, Dan, and Tom). They raised the family in the Mission District of San Francisco and were active parishioners at St. Anthony's Church. They spent many happy summers in Guerneville on the Russian River. In 1971 the family moved to Midtown Terrace.



Jack was a friendly, positive, and upbeat person. His family and faith were important to him. He enjoyed a Manhattan and the game of Pedro. He and Kathleen took many cruises to Alaska, Panama, and Europe with friends from the Sons in Retirement (SIRS) group. Jack was a sports fan and followed the San Francisco Giants and 49ers.



Jack is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Kathleen, and sons Michael (Roselle), Dan, and Tom; grandchildren Kevin (Stephanie), Christine, Brian (Andi), James, Kelly, and John (Kaiulani); great grandchildren Josh, Lia, John, Killian, Liam, and Maia; sister-in-law Jean Nerney; and 13 nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Tom Nerney, Mary (Loren) Vernon, Kathleen (John) Ryan, Patricia (Jack) Lambres, and Bill Nerney.



The family would like to acknowledge Alma Via of San Francisco, St. Mary's Medical Center, Seton Medical Center, and Sutter Health Hospice for their compassionate care.



There will be a Rosary at Duggan's Serra Mortuary (500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City) at 7:00pm on Tuesday, July 2, and a Funeral Mass at St. Agnes Church (1025 Masonic Avenue, San Francisco) at 11:00am on Wednesday, July 3.



Donations in Jack's memory can be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory or the .





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019