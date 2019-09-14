San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
John Ettore Perotti

June 19th, 1927 - September 9th, 2019

John passed away quietly at his home on September 9th 2019. Loving husband of the late Gene (Nay) Perotti (2018), wonderful father to Steve (2004) and John Perotti. Loving grandfather to Steve and Drew Perotti, father-in-law to Ursula (Durkin) Perotti. Native of South San Francisco, born June 19th, 1927.
John grew up in South San Francisco and helped his parents on a dairy farm located where Skyline College currently is. He attended Jefferson High School in Daly City but left early to enlist in the US Marine Corp during the end of World War II, he was very proud of his service to our country.
John was a resident of San Bruno throughout his adult life, he met and married Gene Nay in 1951. He worked a variety of jobs throughout his life in the paint manufacturing industry in San Francisco and San Mateo counties.
Private Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
Donations preferred to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019
