John Pietro
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
John Pietro

John Pietro died peacefully of natural causes at home in San Francisco on October 13, 2020 at the age of 93.
John is survived by his brother Michael Pietro and is preceded in death by his sister Flora Pietro-Jones.
John was born on September 15th, 1927 in San Francisco to Celestino and Angelina Pietro. He graduated from Balboa High School in 1945. He was drafted into the Army shortly thereafter and was honorably discharged obtaining the rank of Sargent.
After working for IBM as an electronic typewriter mechanic, John joined the family business with his brother Michael. Although a lifelong bachelor, John's numerous interests in golfing, bowling, billiards, cooking, painting and piloting his Cessna kept him busy. He took great pride in Christmas shopping for his nieces and nephews, whom he treated as his own, spending hours to find the perfect gift. He generously created an educational trust fund for his 18 great nieces and nephews and their future children. In later years, he enjoyed regular lunches with his high school friends, who were fondly referred to as 'The Ol' Geezers'.
He was a soft-spoken man with a dry wit who never raised his voice in anger nor said an ill word towards anyone. A peak moment in his life was accomplishing an emergency wheels-up landing at San Francisco International Airport with three passengers on board. John lived his life on his own terms and will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.
A funeral is scheduled for Nov 5th at Duggan's Serra Mortuary for immediate family due to distancing restrictions. The family would like to thank James and Anna for their care and friendship.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
