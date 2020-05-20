John Pola Alameda native John Pola died Tuesday, May 12th at the age of 67. Mr. Pola was the owner of Pola Bear Toys in Redding, CA, from 1978 to 1985. He later joined Jelly Belly Candy Co. as Vice-President of Specialty Sales in 2003 and was inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame in 2012 in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the confectionery industry. Mr. Pola is survived by his wife, Connie, and their daughter, Katy. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations dedicated to the memory of John Pola to the following charities:



UCSF Interstitial Lung Disease Gift Fund



UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals Foundation







