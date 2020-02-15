|
John Holmes Quick
June 12, 1942 - January 28, 2020Resident of AlamedaJohn, a resident of Alameda, California, passed away on January 28th in Oakland, CA in the presence of his loving wife of 51 years. He was born on June 12, 1942 in Sacramento, California, the first child of Donald (Jack) and Hazel (Everingham) Quick.
John is survived by his wife, Kate Quick (nee Cullivan), daughter, Tracy Elizabeth Quick, foster son, Mike Mintah, sister, Gloria Peterson, and many nieces and nephews, great, and great, great nieces and nephews, and sisters-in-law Ettamarie Peterson(Raymond) and Barbara Wilson.
John grew up in Sacramento, and graduated from El Camino High School and California State University, Sacramento. He received his MBA in Finance from Golden Gate University. It was at El Camino High School that he met his wife, Kate. After his college graduation, he entered the Peace Corps, and trained in Puerto Rico, for an assignment in the Dominican Republic. However, the Viet Nam War intervened, and he came home to serve in the Army and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. It was during his Army service that he and Kate married, and following his military service, they returned to California and settled in the Bay Area.
John became a Purchasing Manager at the Oakland Tribune, and later worked in purchasing at several companies, before his retirement in 2006. John was an avid fisherman, and particularly enjoyed ocean fishing in Mexico and Southern California. While the 200 pound tuna he sought eluded him, he did catch several very near that size and loved every trip where he could be at sea, at one with nature, watching the birds and the whales and the fishes at play.
After his retirement, John became a school volunteer at Ruby Bridges Elementary in Alameda. He loved helping the teachers with the kids, whether it be stapling materials, correcting homework, tutoring, or just herding. He also volunteered with the Adult Literacy Program of the Alameda Free Library. John and Kate were proud members of the Alameda League of Women Voters, the AAUW, and the Friends of the Alameda Free Library. He also belonged to the Oceanside Senior Anglers. He loved bird watching, reading mysteries, travel, and his family. He was a kind and generous man, not given to fads or to excesses, but believed in justice, civility, kindness and fairness. John had the singular ability to find the good in just about anybody, and was open hearted enough to take on a badly disabled teen age foster son, even though he was over seventy.
No services are planned, but there will be a gathering of friends and family at a later time to remember this good man and celebrate his life. We urge everyone to register and vote for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot, thinking about John's wish for fairness and equity for all.
Memorial donations may be sent to any of the following: League of Women Voters of Alameda, Friends of the Alameda Free Library, Ruby Bridges Elementary School PTA, (marked for Science Camp), the Audubon Society, Planned Parenthood, or the Democratic National Committee. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745), Alameda Funeral and Cremation Services, 510-522-6020.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020