John George Rally John George Rally passed peacefully on April 23, 2019 at the age of 90. John is survived by his loving wife, Mary; children: George, Frances (George), Anne (Dave), and Aleck (Roxanne); grandchildren: John (Nicole), Nikki (Chris), John, Louie, Amy (Mike), Alexandra, Michael, Ariana, and Christian; and 5 great-grandchildren.



John was born June 2, 1928 in Kansas City, MO to Greek immigrants, George and Anna Rally. They moved back to Greece when John was 3, and returned in 1945 to settle in San Francisco. John went to Mission High School then San Francisco City College. He met his love, Mary Calfas, in 1949 before being drafted for the Korean War. John served 2 years, becoming an Army Staff Sergeant, and returned to Mary in 1952. They were married later that year and bought a home in Daly City where they raised their 4 children.



With his brother and best friend Jim, John co-founded the Greek-American Athletic Club, one of the most successful and prolific soccer clubs in the United States, winning several local, state, and national championships. In 1976, John and Jim were inducted into the California Soccer Association - North Hall of Fame. John also built a career in the commercial laundry business. He managed/owned several linen supply companies and retired after serving as General Manager of Royal Laundry. In retirement, John's office became Serramonte Shopping Center where he met his closest friends each day.



More than anything, John loved spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his love, generosity, and infectious smile that brought joy to all. The immense love John shared will live on in every person whose life he touched.



Friends are invited to visit on Monday, April 29 at 5pm and attend a Trisagion at 7pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 30 at 11:30am at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 245 Valencia Street, San Francisco. Interment to follow at Greek Orthodox Memorial Park, Colma.



Donations can be made to Annunciation Greek Cathedral. 245 Valencia Street SF, CA 94103.









