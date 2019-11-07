|
John R. Ralston
April 16, 1927 - September 14, 2019John R. Ralston, a beloved Bay Area sports figure for parts of eight decades, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019. The native of Oakland, Calif., was born on April 26, 1927, and spent a portion of his youth in Norway, Mich. A World War II Marine Corps veteran, Mr. Ralston achieved the rank of corporal. The 1951 University of California graduate played linebacker for coach Lynn "Pappy" Waldorf.
His coaching career began as an assistant football coach at San Lorenzo and Mt. Diablo High Schools. He returned to Cal in 1956 and was an assistant coach on the Golden Bears' team that played in the 1959 Rose Bowl.
Mr. Ralston was a head coach at Utah State, Stanford, the NFL's Denver Broncos, the Oakland Invaders of the United States Football League and San Jose State. Utah State played in the 1960 Sun Bowl and the 1961 Gotham Bowl. Stanford won consecutive Pacific 8 Conference championships and Rose Bowls following the 1970 and 1971 seasons. Denver's first winning season in franchise history was in 1973, his second as a NFL head coach.
Mr. Ralston was named Stanford's "Coach of the Century" in 1991 and the 1973 United Press International's American Football Conference "Coach of the Year." His coaching tree included the late Bill Walsh, Dick Vermeil, Jim Mora, Sr., Mike White, the late Rod Rust, the late Jack Christiansen, the late Roger Theder, the late Tony Knap, Ed Peasley and Rubin Carter.
Mr. Ralston is enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame, the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame, the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame, the San Jose sports Hall of Fame, and the sports halls of fame for San Jose State, Stanford, and Utah State.
Mr. Ralston is survived by his daughter, Terry (Ralston) Zaffonato, four grandsons, two granddaughters, and one great granddaughter. He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Patty (Ward) Ralston; a son, Larry; a daughter, Sherry (Ralston) Brown, the twin sister of Terry; and Virginia Fanelli, his life's partner following the passing of his wife Patty.
Gifts in Mr. Ralston's memory can be made to the John R. Ralston Scholarship Endowment in care of the Tower Foundation of San Jose State University, San Jose, CA 95192 or to a fund being established at Stanford University – attention Julia Hartung, 326 Galvez Street, Stanford, CA 94305.
A celebration of life for Mr. Ralston is scheduled for Monday, November 18, 4:30 p.m., at the Stanford Memorial Church. A reception will follow at the Stanford Faculty Club.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2019