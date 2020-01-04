|
|
John "Jack" Gordon RamageJack Ramage passed away during his sleep on 12/25/2019 at the age of 81, due to complications from cancer. Jack is survived by his wife Phyllis (nee Cloonan), son Jack (Cathy), daughter Michelle (Jim), grandchildren Jack (Courtney), Eric (Renee), Vanessa and Dylan, and great-grandsons Jackson plus one to be named soon, as well as nephews, cousins and extended family. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.
Jack was born in June 1938 to Jack and Claire (nee Reilly) Ramage, in San Francisco, where he grew up running through Golden Gate Park, Playland at the Beach, and generally finding mischief wherever he could. He loved to joke and laugh and live life to his fullest. He graduated St. Ignatius High School in 1956, and served in the U.S. Navy right after. He graduated San Francisco State University with bachelor's and master's degrees in Psychology and Education, respectively. He taught at Westmoor High School in Daly City for many years, followed by Assistant Principal and then Athletic Director at Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose until he retired.
Jack met Phyllis at the wedding of their best friends, Bill and Shirley Angeloni, and then married in August 1961. They lived in Daly City, then Pacifica, and finally Belmont. Jack worked for many park recreation leagues as a football coach and referee. He and Phyllis bought a cabin in South Lake Tahoe, where they spent many summers and winters with friends and their children snow skiing, hiking, water skiing and river rafting.
Jack got involved in theater through his Westmoor teachers' fundraising production of Fiddler on the Roof, in 1979. From there, he and Phyllis got involved in Claypipers Melodrama Theater group in the Gold Rush area, as well as the local groups Kiwanis Show, Chicken's Ball, Belmont Community Players, Broadway by the Bay, and Hillbarn. From there, Jack performed for years in many, many other theater productions, from San Jose Civic Light Opera to venues in San Francisco. He tried his hand as a stand-up comedian, taught Comedy Driving School, and taught acting and stage direction, and worked for years with San Carlos Children's Theater.
Services will be: Friday, Jan. 10 -- visitation from 3:00-5:30pm, and rosary at 7:00pm at Duggans Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City. Saturday Jan. 11 – funeral at 10:00am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1040 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont. Special thanks to Mission Hospice and Carlmont Gardens for their devoted care of Jack this past year. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020