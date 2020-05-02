Or Copy this URL to Share

John Richardson9/25/1961-4/24/2020Johnny, a SF native, attended Terra Nova, modeled & worked in the fashion industry. He performed as Chameleons on Strings in the 80's Club scene. Loved traveling to Europe, Mexico, Seattle and East Coast visiting friends & family. Survived by Laura, siblings Mary and Raymond, Aunt Fide, many cousins he loved as sisters and brothers, their children & many friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store