John Richardson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Richardson9/25/1961-4/24/2020Johnny, a SF native, attended Terra Nova, modeled & worked in the fashion industry. He performed as Chameleons on Strings in the 80's Club scene. Loved traveling to Europe, Mexico, Seattle and East Coast visiting friends & family. Survived by Laura, siblings Mary and Raymond, Aunt Fide, many cousins he loved as sisters and brothers, their children & many friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved