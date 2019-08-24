|
John Ralph RingseisJohn Ringseis, 75, passed away suddenly on August 12, 2019 in Fiji where he was living. His wife Lynn and brother Jim flew to Fiji on the 12th to bring him home. He was living in Fiji in an environment that he loved and was familiar with as he battled Alzheimers.
John was born on May 14, 1944 to the late Ralph and Maureen (O'Neill) Ringseis in San Francisco. He attended St. Monica Catholic School in the Richmond District and graduated from St. Ignatius College Preparatory in 1962. He went on to receive a BA an MBA from USF.
Most of his adult life, he lived in Marin County in Bel Marin Keys, Novato with his wife Lynn of 25 years. His love of boating started early. He owned and operated both sail and power boats since his teens. In 1990, he sailed his 30' Catalina from San Francisco to Mexico, spending three years exploring the western coast of Mexico as well as Baja.
In 1992 he left the corporate world and traded in his business suits for bathing suits. Being adventurous by nature, John and Lynn, had a strong desire to explore the world. John enjoyed the challenges, the unpredictability and the excitement that sailing offered. So with his years of boating experience, a wealth of knowledge and his love of sailing and entertaining, he became a licensed captain through the U.S. Coast Guard.
Captain John and Lynn then pursued a career in the sailing charter yacht industry and worked for The Moorings, a large international charter company for over 3 years, operating a 50' Jeanneau and a 45' Leaopard catamaran in the British Virgin Isalnds, St. Martin, St. Lucia and Grenada. In addition to being a skilled Captain, come happy hour, he was a wizard at preparing "Captain's Cocktails"!
In 2003, John commissioned a 41'Lagoon catamaran from the factory in France. He and Lynn sailed her along the coast of France, Spain and Portugal to the Canary Islands. They continued across the Atlantic to the Caribbean. The boat was named "Moonshine" and together, John and Lynn ran a successful private charter business in the British Virgin Islands for many years. They sailed in the Caribbean seven months a year, then returned to their Bel Marin Keys home for the remaining five months. He made life long friendships with people from around the world and on occasion performed a marriage. He was also featured in the magazine Latitude 38 over the years.
John's quick sense of humor and warm personality made him the perfect charter captain and endeared him to all that knew him. He will always be in our hearts but will forever be missed by his family and friends.
John is survived by his wife and soulmate Lynn Ringseis, his brother Jim Ringseis (Judy), his sister Peggy Allen (Bill), stepdaughter Terry Kodweis, stepson Tim Sweeney, nephews, Brian and Michael Ringseis and Larry Allen and his nieces Laura Petersen and Terry Schultz. His youngest brother Tom Ringseis preceded him in death.
We want to thank the wonderful people of Fiji who took John into their hearts and made a difference in his life this past year. A private memorial will be held at the end of August.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019