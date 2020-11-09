1/1
John Rudolph
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Arthur Rudolph
April 8, 1953 – November 3, 2020
John Arthur Rudolph, of San Francisco and El Sobrante, died November 3, 2020, at age 57.
He will be remembered as an outstanding teacher, transportation planner, and involved environmentalist. His interests were many, including an ongoing study of Greek and the Bible, as well as jazz and classical music. He was a graduate of Harvard University for his B.A., U.C. Berkeley for his M.A, and close to Masters' Degrees at both Golden Gate University and Graduate Theological Union of U.C. Berkeley. John spent years teaching in Hawaii and Japan, and years working with transportation planning in West Contra Costa County and Berkeley. Most recently he was totally devoted to his students at Elite Prep in San Ramon. He is survived by his mother, Jackie Davis Martin of San Francisco, but pre-deceased by his sister Susan Rudolph, who died in 2010, and step-father Bruce Martin, who died in 2019. He is additionally survived by step-brothers Bruce Martin, Jr. of Mancos, Colorado, Scott Martin of Ashland, Oregon, and Preston Martin of Santa Fe, New Mexico, as well as a cousin, Laura Christie, of Berkeley. John was a well-loved and long-established friend of a number of classmates from Harvard who stayed connected over the years, most particularly Peter Eccles and his family, and Bill Claps, both of New York.
He will be deeply missed by those who loved him.
Date of final celebration event has not yet been determined.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved