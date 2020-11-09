John Arthur Rudolph

April 8, 1953 – November 3, 2020

John Arthur Rudolph, of San Francisco and El Sobrante, died November 3, 2020, at age 57.

He will be remembered as an outstanding teacher, transportation planner, and involved environmentalist. His interests were many, including an ongoing study of Greek and the Bible, as well as jazz and classical music. He was a graduate of Harvard University for his B.A., U.C. Berkeley for his M.A, and close to Masters' Degrees at both Golden Gate University and Graduate Theological Union of U.C. Berkeley. John spent years teaching in Hawaii and Japan, and years working with transportation planning in West Contra Costa County and Berkeley. Most recently he was totally devoted to his students at Elite Prep in San Ramon. He is survived by his mother, Jackie Davis Martin of San Francisco, but pre-deceased by his sister Susan Rudolph, who died in 2010, and step-father Bruce Martin, who died in 2019. He is additionally survived by step-brothers Bruce Martin, Jr. of Mancos, Colorado, Scott Martin of Ashland, Oregon, and Preston Martin of Santa Fe, New Mexico, as well as a cousin, Laura Christie, of Berkeley. John was a well-loved and long-established friend of a number of classmates from Harvard who stayed connected over the years, most particularly Peter Eccles and his family, and Bill Claps, both of New York.

He will be deeply missed by those who loved him.

Date of final celebration event has not yet been determined.





