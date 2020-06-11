John M. SantMay 28, 1928 – May 31, 2020John left us just three days after turning 92, succumbing to a short and sudden illness. Ever an extrovert, John was always surrounded by loving family and adoring friends. He seemed to know people everywhere he went. He was a true gentleman and a gentle man, who was admired by all that knew him. For many years, all who encountered him were in awe of his age considering his physical independence and youthful appearance. John was constantly on-the-go, even into his nineties, and right up until the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic.Proud of his Catholic faith, he was very active at his beloved St. Elizabeth Church, helping Fr. Suan however he could. John served as chairman for many parish functions including the annual St. Elizabeth Feast Day celebration in October and the St. Paul of the Shipwreck Festa every February. He was active in parish social clubs including the St. Elizabeth Maltese Society having served as a multi-term president.A native San Franciscan, John was a longtime member of the Native Sons of the Golden West and a graduate of High School of Commerce. Still in touch with many of his Commerce schoolmates, he would work to plan their annual reunion luncheons.He was also past-president and board member of the San Francisco Horseman's Association. He was a member of the Maltese American Social Club and the Italian Catholic Federation. John was proud of his service to his country having been in the US Army National Guard in his youth.John grew up on Hamilton Street in the Portola District, right across from Portola Park (Palega Park), where he and his two older sisters often played. He was the proud son of Maltese immigrants, the late Joseph F. and Assunta Sant. He loved to share stories of the "old neighborhood" and "going down the road" (San Bruno Avenue) to shop, eat, and watch double features on Saturdays at the local Avenue Movie Theater. One of his first jobs was on San Bruno Avenue, working at Muscat Brothers Grocery Store. He was later encouraged by his sister Frances to apply to a local advertisement looking for toll collectors on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.He began working on the bridge in 1950. Hard-working and ambitious, he worked his way up to a high-ranking position, becoming Toll Captain. He oversaw the reconstruction of the Bay Bridge after the Loma Prieta Earthquake in 1989. During reconstruction he coordinated with other public transit agencies to increase their ferry fleets so that commuters could still get to work. John retired after serving the State of California for forty-one years cultivating relationships with many coworkers that he maintained years after retirement. In retirement, John got even busier as "grandpa", serving as chauffeur to and from school, practices, games, camps, masses, and wherever else his grandchildren needed to go.He loved and was devoted to his work but was also always present in his family life. His family was his greatest treasure. His greatest love was his wife, Giovanna ("Jenny"). They were married for sixty-one years and had four children. Together they enjoyed traveling to Europe, Hawaii, and Mexico, going on Cruises, going to Sunday brunch, raising every animal imaginable, and just being together with their family.Since childhood, John was a horseman. He would often ride up by University Mound, sometimes skipping school to be with his horse. This passion continued throughout his life. He would enter horse shows, compete and often win. Always by his side, his wife Jenny would often serve as part of his grounds crew. He put all his kids and grandkids on his horse and would smile from ear-to-ear seeing his passion shared. Horse shows were not his only form of competition. His prized Dalmatian "Tessie" would travel the country, competing in dog shows and winning ribbons.Above all of his many interests, John cherished his family. His love and devotion to them was evident right up until his passing. John is survived by his loving children Jeanette Santos, Julie Abusharkh, and John L. Sant; his beloved grandchildren, Juan C. Santos, Khalil Abusharkh, Jacob (Grace) Abusharkh, Rebecca (Gabriel) Lopez Rivera, Courtney Sant, Jeannine Abusharkh, and Kristen Sant; his adored great-grandchildren, John and Luke Abusharkh; his beloved sisters, Grace Fernandez and Frances Cairns; his sister-in-law, Patricia Benedetti; his nieces and nephews Charles (Anne) Camilleri, Richard (Wendy) Cairns, Patrick Cairns, Diane (Ed) Elwell, and Joseph (Linda) Benedetti; as well as numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph F. and Assunta; his wife, Jenny; his son, Joseph; his brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Samuel Fernandez and John (Caroline) Benedetti; and his niece, Anna Cairns. The family would like to thank his close friend Gustavo Ambriz for his loving dedication and assistance to John in his later years. John also leaves behind his beautiful and beloved horse, Capricio.Always active at his parish, it was only fitting he was taken back to St. Elizabeth for his funeral mass before being laid to rest with his beloved Jenny at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.He leaves a legacy that will live on forever as he has touched so many people's lives. Recounting all of his great qualities and accomplishments would take a novel. But whether it was seeing him at the bank, watching him ride his horse in a parade, making you a fruitcake for Christmas, or talking to him on the phone, all who encountered him will forever have a smile in their heart for knowing him.After the pandemic, a Public Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held and all will be invited, details to follow. In the interim, in lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to St. Elizabeth Church, 449 Holyoke St., San Francisco, CA 94134.We will miss you. Take care of Jenny and take a long horse ride enjoying your first Father's Day in Heaven. You are now and always will be our, "Best Friend".