Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Shou
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Shou

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Shou Obituary
John F Schou

John Schou lived life through color. Born in 1943 to musician parents, John and his siblings grew up in a creative environment. This led to John exploring the endless possibilities of shapes, lines and color, that, when combined, resulted in vibrant abstract art.

John lived most his life in San Francisco as an avid sports fan and pool player. He was a regular on the leaderboard in the SF Tavern Pool League, earning many trophies. He traveled the US, and visited Tuxtla Gutiérrez and Chiapas many times. He shared his love of color, art (and sports!) with all he encountered.

John passed away Sept 13, 2019. He is survived by many friends and family: John, without you, the world is a little less colorful.

"Never cheat a magenta"
-John Schou
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.