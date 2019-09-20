|
|
John F SchouJohn Schou lived life through color. Born in 1943 to musician parents, John and his siblings grew up in a creative environment. This led to John exploring the endless possibilities of shapes, lines and color, that, when combined, resulted in vibrant abstract art.
John lived most his life in San Francisco as an avid sports fan and pool player. He was a regular on the leaderboard in the SF Tavern Pool League, earning many trophies. He traveled the US, and visited Tuxtla Gutiérrez and Chiapas many times. He shared his love of color, art (and sports!) with all he encountered.
John passed away Sept 13, 2019. He is survived by many friends and family: John, without you, the world is a little less colorful.
"Never cheat a magenta"
-John Schou
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 23, 2019