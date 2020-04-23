|
John Bradley Siri
1967-2020John Siri, a fourth generation Northern Californian who loved his family and friends, a great dinner party and all things Italian, passed away peacefully Monday, April 13 in Santa Rosa. He was 53.
Witty, intelligent, good-humored and generous, John was a great conversationalist who easily made friends wherever he went, from Florence, Italy to Palm Springs to Mexico City to Sonoma County. He had an open-minded curiosity about people and places, with a quiet wisdom and kindness that made him seem like "an old soul" who still knew how to have fun. John had great taste without being a snob, and was unfailingly a warm and loyal friend. He brought people together, in the best sense of the word. His nephew Brandon Douglass described John as the consummate gentleman.
John was born and raised in Menlo Park and Atherton, the fifth of seven Siri kids born to Carol and Gail Siri. He graduated from St. Raymond's elementary, Bellarmine College Preparatory and Santa Clara University Class of 1989, where he majored in History. John was described by a classmate as being a true "Renaissance Man". History was a passion of his throughout his life, especially San Francisco history and family lore. He was constantly educating himself about local history - talking to old timers, visiting places he'd never been, reading everything he could find. At the time of his death he was researching the Siri family migration from Italy to Palisade, Nevada to San Francisco. All around the turn of the last century.
After college, John spent a few years in Florence, working in the hotel and restaurant business and even working for an orthodontist. A love of all things Italian-especially opera- remained with him his whole life.
Upon returning to San Francisco in the 1990's, John worked in the graphic design business. He was always willing to learn new skills and trades, and once said he'd be too bored to stay in the same line of work forever. So, after a few years, he moved to Palm Springs and started a career in real estate, eventually becoming President of the Palm Springs Realtors Association and developing a love for mid-century architecture and style.
Next he decided to undertake a career as a therapist, earning a master's degree in clinical psychology from Alliant Intenational University in Mexico City. Upon moving back to California, he settled in Sonoma County and worked for several years as a case worker for the Veterans Administration, helping homeless veterans, and later for a nonprofit serving people with HIV in Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties. He always embraced the Jesuit mission of reaching out to others.
A constant in his life was a love for the Russian River. He was a frequent visitor - and occasional part time resident of Monte Rio, and he often said his happiest times were sitting on the deck overlooking the River, enjoying a glass of wine with good friends and family, and relishing the beauty of it all.
John is survived by his parents, Carol and Gail Siri of Atherton, siblings Karen (Alan Douglass), Michael (Jane), Paul (Catherine), Madalyn, Robert and Mark (Jennifer); nieces and nephews Brandon, Christopher, Nicholas, Lyndsay, Tyler, Connor, Alexandra, Olivia, Joanna and Charlie; and countless friends. Thanks to Dr. Seuss we have the comforting adage, "Don't cry because its over ..... Smile because it happened".
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the St. Francis Center, 151 Buckingham Ave., Redwood City, CA 94063 or .
Services are pending.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020