|
|
John David Snyder
February 1, 1979 - February 26, 2020John David Snyder, age 41, gracefully passed away in San Francisco on February 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beautiful mother, Diane (Bey) Snyder, and is survived by his adoring wife, Alyssa, loving father Jim, brother, Jeff and his wife Cassie J, nephew Lyle, niece Mae J. and a large extended family who all loved him dearly.
John was born in Lafayette, Indiana, and grew up near Seattle, Washington. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Washington and a Doctor of Psychology from Pacific University in Oregon. John then moved to the Bay Area and built a thriving therapy practice in San Francisco.
John was passionate about his career and helping others through both his practice and academic research. He was raw, open, curious and explored all forms of healing in order to benefit his loved ones, patients, and the broader community. John will be remembered for his keen intellect, kindness, compassion, wit and courageous spirit, and will be deeply missed by all.
John loved to surf, hike, write, explore the world through travel, and spend time adventuring with his wife and friends.
A private service will be held for family and close friends to pay tribute to John's luminescent life.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020