Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home
2 Park Road
Burlingame, CA 94010
650-342-6617
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
"IL Piccolo"
1219 Broadway
Burlingame, CA
View Map
1940 - 2019
John Spreitz Obituary
John Crawford Spreitz

July 16, 1940 - Sept 16, 2019

Passed away peacefully in his sleep. A kind and gentle father who dedicated his life to travel and family. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and morning coffee buddies.
Survived by his son Sandy Spreitz, daughter Terri Butler (Joe), grandchildren Christine Butler, Robbie Butler, Ashley Butler, Josh Butler, and brother Steve Spreitz.
A memorial will be held at his favorite cafe, "IL Piccolo", 1219 Broadway, Burlingame , CA on Sept. 24th from 5-7 PM. Please join us to celebrate his life.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
