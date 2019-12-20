|
John Paul Sutton "Jack"
July 24, 1934 - October 25, 2019Jack was born to Lucy Dennison and Howard Ellis Sutton in Youngstown, Ohio July 24, 1934.
He graduated from the University of Virginia in 1956, majoring in Chemistry. After leaving UVA, he went to work for the United States Patent Office as an examiner. He enlisted in the Navy's Officer Candidate School and then served in Newport, RI and Treasure Island, CA. Once his service was completed, he remained in the Reserves retiring many years later as Lieutenant Commander. As a Reserve Officer, he returned to the Patent Office full-time and attended George Washington School of Law at night. He received his law degree in 1963 and began work as a clerk to Judge Lindsey Almond, Jr., Chief Judge of the newly established Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (U.S. Patent Office).
During his lengthy career, he was actively involved in a leadership role and served as President of the San Francisco Intellectual Property Association, the California Intellectual Property Law Association and the International Federation of Intellectual Property Attorneys.
Jack was very proud of his unique protea farm in Half Moon Bay, and he took pleasure in hand-delivering these beautiful stems to florists and restaurants in San Francisco. He and Janie retired to Grass Valley, CA where he continued his passion for gardening. His other hobby was writing; his book, "Patents From a Different Perspective" was published in 2012. With Janie by his side, he loved to travel and entertain.
As his health declined, they moved to Chico, CA to be closer to family.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janie and his three daughters, Julie Sutton (Terry Flippo), Susan Sutton (Gustav Nelson), Elizabeth Eshel (Ronnen); along with three grandchildren Alicia Nelson, Benjamin and Lucianna Eshel, and sister-in-law Selden Sutton (Howard). His parents and brother, Howard, predeceased him. He will be interred at sea by the U.S. Navy.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 22 to Dec. 29, 2019