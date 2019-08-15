|
|
John Alan SweeneyJohn Alan Sweeney of Sonoma, beloved husband for 60 years of Jean E. Sweeney, and father of Stacey and Jeffrey, has died at the age of 82. John passed peacefully in his home early Saturday morning on August 3rd with Jean by his side. John was born on January 28, 1937 and raised in San Francisco on 27th Avenue in the Richmond District. He attended St. Monica Catholic School, St. Ignatius High School ('54), and University of San Francisco. John began his 45 year career in the printing ink industry in 1959 where he worked as mixer, a color matcher, a chemist, and eventually a corporate marketing specialist for A.J. Daw Printing Ink Company.
John was the first born of seven children to John M. Sweeney and Elma C. Pope Sweeney. His siblings are Thomas ("Roscoe") Sweeney, Cheryl Wilson (deceased), Mary Sweeney (deceased), Virginia Sweeney, James Sweeney, and Bill Sweeney. John was brother-in-law to Bobbie, Mary, Patty, and Rich on the Sweeney side of his family. He was brother-in-law to Bill, Wally, and Ann on the Erskine side. He was father-in-law to Adeir. He was Uncle Johnny to Tommy, Sean, Steve, Paul, Greg, Mary, Brian, Terry, Tim, Lauren, and Karen. He was Grandpa to Dolf and John.
John will always be remembered by his enduring smile and sense of humor, his ability to overcome all of the hardships he encountered in his life and his unmatched wisdom. He was an avid 49ers, Giants, Warriors, and Notre Dame football fan. John's favorite things were meeting up with his life-long pals from the Richmond District, a get together with the folks he fondly called the "Molloy's Group," and attending his St. Ignatius reunions.
John AKA Johnny, Uncle Johnny, The Bomber, Dad, and Grandpa will be sorely missed by many. At his request, no funeral service will be held. Donations in John's name can be made to the of Northern California.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019